Former Spandau Ballet frontman Ross Wild guilty of raping woman
- Ross Davidson, 37, known by his stage name Ross Wild and a former frontman for Spandau Ballet, has been found guilty of raping one woman and attempting to rape another.
- He was convicted of raping a woman in London in March 2015, and attempting to rape and sexually assaulting another woman in Thailand in December 2019.
- Davidson, who had starred in the West End musical We Will Rock You, had pleaded not guilty to the charges, claiming all sexual encounters were consensual.
- Jurors at Wood Green Crown Court found him guilty on all counts after more than 11 hours of deliberation, with the prosecution arguing he believed he could get 'sex on demand'.
- Davidson had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of voyeurism in December 2019 for secretly filming the woman in Thailand, and a further hearing is scheduled for February 4 to discuss sentencing.