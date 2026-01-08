Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tributes to ‘loveable’ teen who police wrongly told family he’d survived car crash

Joshua Johnson was mistaken for Trevor Wynn
Joshua Johnson was mistaken for Trevor Wynn (South Yorkshire Police)
  • Joshua Johnson, 18, died in a car crash in Rotherham on 13 December, alongside a 17-year-old girl.
  • South Yorkshire Police initially misidentified the deceased, informing Johnson's family that he was injured and Trevor Wynn, 17, had died.
  • Johnson's family spent three weeks at the hospital with the person they believed to be their son, who was later confirmed to be Trevor Wynn.
  • Tests confirmed on Sunday that Johnson was the deceased and Wynn was the injured survivor, leading to an 'appalling' mix-up by the police.
  • South Yorkshire Police have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and pledged to understand how the error occurred to prevent future incidents.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in