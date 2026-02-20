Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Royal Mail falls short of delivery targets yet again

Royal Mail rolls out ‘postboxes of the future’ across UK
  • Royal Mail missed its postal targets for both first and second-class mail between 29 September and 30 November, with only 77.5 per cent of first-class and 91.6 per cent of second-class letters delivered on time.
  • These figures fall short of regulator Ofcom's benchmarks, which mandate 93 per cent of first-class post and 98.5 per cent of second-class post to be delivered within their respective timeframes.
  • Royal Mail chief executive Alistair Cochrane admitted that letter delivery performance is “still not good enough” and emphasised the urgent need for Universal Service reform.
  • The postal service is pushing for the immediate implementation of changes, including the scrapping of Saturday second-class deliveries, which Ofcom approved last year.
  • Royal Mail is engaged in intensive talks with the Communications Workers Union (CWU) to reach an agreement on rolling out these changes nationwide, following concerns raised by MPs about “chaos” in the postal service.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in