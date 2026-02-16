Royal Mail issues major warning to UK households amid delivery delays
- Royal Mail has warned of potential service delays across more than 100 UK postcodes, attributing the disruption to recent storms and higher-than-usual staff sickness.
- The company identified 38 delivery offices on Monday as being most affected, acknowledging customer frustration over delayed mail.
- Reports indicate that some letters are being held in delivery offices for weeks, leading to people missing urgent correspondence such as appointment notices and bank statements.
- Anonymous postal workers suggest that parcels are being prioritised over letters in some depots, even first-class mail, partly due to increasing online shopping volumes and space constraints.
- Royal Mail is currently engaged in a dispute resolution process with the Communication Workers Union regarding proposed service changes, including Ofcom-approved plans to potentially scrap Saturday second-class letter deliveries.
