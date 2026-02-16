Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Royal Mail issues major warning to UK households amid delivery delays

Royal Mail Fined £21m for Missing Delivery Targets for Third Year Running
  • Royal Mail has warned of potential service delays across more than 100 UK postcodes, attributing the disruption to recent storms and higher-than-usual staff sickness.
  • The company identified 38 delivery offices on Monday as being most affected, acknowledging customer frustration over delayed mail.
  • Reports indicate that some letters are being held in delivery offices for weeks, leading to people missing urgent correspondence such as appointment notices and bank statements.
  • Anonymous postal workers suggest that parcels are being prioritised over letters in some depots, even first-class mail, partly due to increasing online shopping volumes and space constraints.
  • Royal Mail is currently engaged in a dispute resolution process with the Communication Workers Union regarding proposed service changes, including Ofcom-approved plans to potentially scrap Saturday second-class letter deliveries.
