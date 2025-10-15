Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Royal Mail fined after ‘unacceptable’ delivery delays

Anna Wise
Royal Mail rolls out ‘postboxes of the future’ across UK
  • Royal Mail has been fined £21 million by regulator Ofcom for failing to meet its annual first and second class mail delivery targets.
  • The company delivered only 77 per cent of first class and 92.5 per cent of second class mail on time in the 2024-25 financial year, missing its 93 per cent and 98.5 per cent targets.
  • This is the third consecutive year Royal Mail has been fined for not meeting service requirements, marking the third-largest fine ever imposed by Ofcom.
  • Ofcom's Director of Enforcement, Ian Strawhorne, called the persistent failures "unacceptable" and urged Royal Mail to make "actual significant improvements" to rebuild consumer confidence.
  • The £21 million penalty was reduced from £30 million after Royal Mail admitted liability, with Ofcom considering the harm to customers and the company's financial position.
