Why the Royal Mail has delayed controversial changes to its delivery service
- International Distribution Services (IDS), owner of Royal Mail, has delayed the wider implementation of its controversial delivery reforms until early 2026.
- The reforms, currently being trialled in 35 delivery offices, involve discontinuing Saturday second-class letter services and transitioning to an every-other-weekday service.
- Ofcom had previously approved these changes to commence from the end of July, but IDS stated the delay is to ensure the 'massive task' is implemented correctly.
- Royal Mail was recently fined £21 million by Ofcom for failing to meet its annual first and second-class mail delivery targets, leading to millions of late letters.
- Despite the delay, Royal Mail reported a 1.5 per cent revenue increase to £3.98 billion in the first half of the year and is preparing for Christmas with 20,000 temporary staff.