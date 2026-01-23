British veteran who lost two limbs in Afghanistan ‘is proof Trump is wrong’
- British military veteran Ben McBean criticised Donald Trump's "insulting" claims that UK troops in Afghanistan stayed off the front lines.
- McBean, who lost two limbs in an IED explosion in Afghanistan in 2008, stated his injuries are proof British soldiers faced direct combat.
- He recounted the constant danger and fighting experienced by troops in areas like Kajaki, asserting there was "no back line".
- Donald Trump's comments, made to Fox News, also questioned Nato's commitment to supporting the US.
- The remarks have drawn widespread condemnation from British political figures, including Sir Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch, who highlighted the significant sacrifices made by British and Nato forces.