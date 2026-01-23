Royal Navy responds to Russian warship and oil tanker in English Channel
- The Royal Navy shadowed Russian warships and an accompanying oil tanker as they passed through the English Channel in a two-day operation.
- This mission was coordinated with NATO allies, reflecting increased monitoring of Russian shipping.
- Britain also provided support to a French operation to board a sanctioned Russian oil tanker near the Straits of Gibraltar, aiming to cut off funds for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- Separately, Russian Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber planes conducted a scheduled patrol over neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, accompanied by fighter jets.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is under US pressure to reach a peace deal, with the territorial dispute over Donbas being a key focus for upcoming talks in the United Arab Emirates, following discussions with Donald Trump.