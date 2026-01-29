Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Royal Navy to crackdown on sailors drinking alcohol on ships

The Royal Navy is cracking down on alcohol consumption among sailors
The Royal Navy is cracking down on alcohol consumption among sailors (AFP/Getty)
  • The Royal Navy has introduced new rules restricting sailors to 14 units of alcohol per week and mandating at least two alcohol-free days onboard ships.
  • This crackdown aims to meet government health targets and address concerns that 48 per cent of Navy crew consume alcohol to excess, though this figure is down from 55 per cent in 2023.
  • Sailors will be required to complete forms detailing their alcohol consumption at the bar, with a daily limit of three units.
  • The policy, which replaces the British Army's 'two-can rule', seeks to safeguard personnel, enhance operational performance, and mitigate risks to operational capacity.
  • While a Navy spokesperson stated the policy prioritises health and operational readiness, some sailors and a retired Rear Admiral have expressed concerns that it could negatively impact morale and potentially lead to a complete ban on alcohol, similar to the US Navy. 3
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in