Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

ICE shot and killed an American citizen last year new records show

ICE and CBP chiefs testify that 'domestic terrorist' label on Alex Pretti didn't come from them
  • Ruben Ray Martinez, a 23-year-old American citizen, was fatally shot by a Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agent during a traffic stop on South Padre Island, Texas, last March.
  • According to an internal ICE incident report, Martinez's car allegedly accelerated and hit an HSI special agent, leading another agent to fire multiple shots through the driver's side window.
  • Martinez's mother, Rachel Reyes, confirmed his identity and described him as a "nice, humble guy" who was celebrating his first trip out of town with a friend.
  • The Department of Homeland Security stated the agent fired "defensive shots" to protect himself, fellow agents, and the public, with the incident currently under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
  • Martinez's death is one of at least six fatal shootings by federal immigration agents since the start of the administration's immigration crackdown, which has faced increasing public disapproval.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in