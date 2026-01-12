Iranian protestor shot in back of the head and buried at the roadside
- Rubina Aminian, a 23-year-old student, was shot dead at close range on 8 January after joining mass anti-government protests in Tehran, according to the Iran Human Rights group.
- Sources close to her family stated that Ms Aminian, a textile and fashion design student, was shot from behind in the head after leaving Shariati College.
- Her family was reportedly forced to bury her by the side of a road in Kermanshah after finding their home surrounded by intelligence forces upon returning from identifying her body in Tehran.
- Ms Aminian's death is part of a wider crackdown by the clerical regime on anti-government protests, which began over economic collapse and have resulted in over 500 deaths, according to HRANA.
- Authorities have warned protesters face the death penalty, while Donald Trump has threatened the US will 'hit them hard' if protesters are killed, and Tehran has warned of preemptive strikes against Israeli and US bases if attacked.