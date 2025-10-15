Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Research finds running footwear ‘does not fully meet the needs of women’

Many women desire a wider ‘toe box’, narrower heel and more cushioning
Many women desire a wider ‘toe box’, narrower heel and more cushioning (Getty/iStock)
  • Experts are urging shoe manufacturers to abandon the controversial "shrink it and pink it" strategy for women's running shoes, as current designs do not fully meet their needs.
  • Research, based on interviews with 21 female runners in Vancouver, Canada, found that most running trainers are still designed and tested primarily on men, despite known physiological differences.
  • Women runners expressed a desire for a wider 'toe box', narrower heel, and more cushioning in their footwear.
  • The study highlighted that women's footwear needs change throughout their lives, with factors like pregnancy and ageing influencing shoe size, width, and stability preferences.
  • The researchers from Simon Fraser University called for the development of gender-specific lasts and models that better align with women's unique biomechanical and performance requirements.
