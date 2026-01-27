Conservative mogul had part in Trump changing tune about Minnesota ICE crackdown
- Rupert Murdoch's conservative media empire, including Fox News, influenced the president to alter the narrative surrounding his administration's immigration crackdown following the fatal shooting of US citizen Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.
- Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade publicly urged the president to deploy border czar Tom Homan to Minneapolis to 'settle things down,' a suggestion the president quickly acted upon.
- Initially, Murdoch's media outlets, such as Fox News and the New York Post, echoed the administration's false claims that Pretti had brandished a weapon, despite video evidence contradicting this.
- A report by Fox News' Bill Melugin, citing internal DHS sources, revealed that Pretti never drew his holstered firearm, prompting a significant shift in editorial stance across Murdoch's publications, including the Wall Street Journal.
- This media pressure, alongside declining approval ratings for immigration policies, led the president to soften his approach, resulting in Homan's deployment, constructive calls with Minnesota officials, and the reported removal of CBP commander Greg Bovino.