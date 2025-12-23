Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Russell Brand charged with new rape and sexual assault offences

Russell Brand
Russell Brand (Yui Mok/PA)
  • Comedian Russell Brand, 50, has been charged with one further count of rape and another further count of sexual assault.
  • These new allegations relate to two additional women, bringing the total number of alleged victims to six.
  • The charges are in addition to those brought in April 2025, which included two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault.
  • Brand is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 20 January to face the new allegations.
  • The Metropolitan Police investigation remains ongoing, with officers urging anyone with information to come forward.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in