Russell Brand charged with new rape and sexual assault offences
- Comedian Russell Brand, 50, has been charged with one further count of rape and another further count of sexual assault.
- These new allegations relate to two additional women, bringing the total number of alleged victims to six.
- The charges are in addition to those brought in April 2025, which included two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault.
- Brand is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 20 January to face the new allegations.
- The Metropolitan Police investigation remains ongoing, with officers urging anyone with information to come forward.