Russian diplomat kicked out of Britain in tit-for-tat move

Government says Britain will not be deterred from monitoring Russian spy ship
  • Britain has revoked the accreditation of a Russian diplomat in a retaliatory measure.
  • This action follows Russia's expulsion of a British envoy last month, whom Moscow accused of being a spy.
  • The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) summoned Russian ambassador Andrey Kelin to explain Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified" decision.
  • The FCDO stated it would not tolerate the "intimidation of British embassy staff" and accused Russia of attempting to "deter our support for Ukraine".
  • The UK warned that any further actions by Russia would be considered an escalation and would be met with a response.
