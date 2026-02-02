Russian diplomat kicked out of Britain in tit-for-tat move
- Britain has revoked the accreditation of a Russian diplomat in a retaliatory measure.
- This action follows Russia's expulsion of a British envoy last month, whom Moscow accused of being a spy.
- The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) summoned Russian ambassador Andrey Kelin to explain Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified" decision.
- The FCDO stated it would not tolerate the "intimidation of British embassy staff" and accused Russia of attempting to "deter our support for Ukraine".
- The UK warned that any further actions by Russia would be considered an escalation and would be met with a response.
