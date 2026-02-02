Russian ‘double tap terror attack’ kills at least 12 Ukrainian miners
- A Russian drone strike in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed at least a dozen mineworkers and injured several others.
- The attack targeted a bus owned by DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, which was transporting miners after a shift.
- DTEK condemned the incident as a 'large-scale terrorist attack' on its mines in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
- The strike also caused a fire, which emergency services subsequently extinguished.
- This incident occurred days after Donald Trump stated that the Kremlin had agreed to temporarily cease targeting Ukrainian cities.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks