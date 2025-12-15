Russia ‘destroys 130 Ukrainian drones’ as Moscow’s airports are disrupted
- The Russian Defence Ministry stated that its air defence units shot down 130 Ukrainian drones overnight, with 15 of them targeting Moscow.
- Moscow's Mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, confirmed that four more Ukrainian drones heading for the capital were intercepted on Monday morning.
- The drone activity forced the suspension of operations at Moscow's Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports, alongside other airports in southern Russia.
- Governor Yuri Slyusar reported that a power line in the southern Rostov region was damaged as a result of an overnight drone attack.
- Ukrainian forces periodically launch drone attacks towards the Russian capital, which often disrupt the operations of Moscow's airports.