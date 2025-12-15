Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russia ‘destroys 130 Ukrainian drones’ as Moscow’s airports are disrupted

Reuters
  • The Russian Defence Ministry stated that its air defence units shot down 130 Ukrainian drones overnight, with 15 of them targeting Moscow.
  • Moscow's Mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, confirmed that four more Ukrainian drones heading for the capital were intercepted on Monday morning.
  • The drone activity forced the suspension of operations at Moscow's Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports, alongside other airports in southern Russia.
  • Governor Yuri Slyusar reported that a power line in the southern Rostov region was damaged as a result of an overnight drone attack.
  • Ukrainian forces periodically launch drone attacks towards the Russian capital, which often disrupt the operations of Moscow's airports.

