Russia ‘considers Greenland a territory of Denmark’, says Kremlin
- The Kremlin affirmed that Russia considers Greenland to be Danish territory, characterising the island's security situation as "extraordinary" under international law.
- Moscow criticised Western assertions that Russia and China pose a threat to Greenland, accusing Western powers of exhibiting double standards.
- President Trump has expressed a desire to acquire Greenland, stating its importance for "national security".
- Trump's interest in the territory has encountered considerable resistance from European nations.
- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned that any attempt by one NATO member to take over another's territory would be a "political disaster" and undermine the alliance's foundational solidarity.