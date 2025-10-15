Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fresh calls to build European ‘drone wall’ over Russian threat

Zelensky warns Europe of drone attacks after 'treacherous' Ukraine strikes
  • Poland's foreign minister, Radosław Sikorski, warned that Moscow has the capability to strike deep into Europe and urged European leaders to invest in a 'drone wall' along the continent's eastern flank.
  • Speaking in London, Mr Sikorski called for Western leaders to commit to supporting Ukraine for at least the next three years, displaying a downed Russian Shahed-136 drone.
  • He expressed hope that US President Donald Trump would provide long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, which could strike targets up to 1,000 miles away in Russia.
  • This appeal follows a report from the Kiel Institute indicating a 43 per cent fall in military aid to Ukraine since the beginning of 2025.
  • NATO chief Mark Rutte confirmed that the military alliance and the European Union are working together to establish a drone wall, while Britain's Defence Secretary extended UK air patrols over Poland and ramped up drone production for Ukraine.
