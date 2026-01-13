Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Oil tankers hit in drone attack off Russian coast

Four killed in Kharkiv as massive Russian air assault cripples Ukraine’s energy grid
  • Multiple oil tankers were reportedly struck by drones while unloading crude oil at a terminal on Russia's coast on Tuesday.
  • The Greek-managed vessels, identified as Delta Harmony, Matilda, and Delta Supreme, were hit near the Russian Black Sea's Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal.
  • The identity of those responsible for the drone attacks remains unclear, with both the Ukrainian military and the CPC declining to comment.
  • The incident follows Russia's most intense aerial bombardment of Ukraine this year, which killed at least four people and targeted Kyiv and Kharkiv overnight.
  • During the overnight attacks, Russia reportedly launched 293 drones and 18 missiles, marking the highest number so far in 2026.
