Russian oil tanker wiped out by drone strike
- The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) used naval drones to attack and damage the Comoros-flagged oil tanker Dashan, part of Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’, in the Black Sea.
- The Dashan, which had its automatic identification system switched off, was sailing towards the Russian port of Novorossiysk and is estimated to be worth around $30 million.
- This incident marks the third attack in two weeks on Russia's unregulated 'shadow fleet', which is crucial for Moscow's oil exports and helps circumvent international sanctions.
- The SBU stated its actions aim to reduce Russia's petrodollar revenues, with attacks on oil transport forming a key part of Kyiv's economic warfare strategy.
- In response to such attacks, Russian President Vladimir Putin previously threatened to cut Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea and intensify attacks on Ukrainian facilities.