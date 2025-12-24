Russia plans nuclear power plant – on the moon
- Russia is reportedly planning to establish a nuclear power plant on the Moon within the next decade.
- The project aims to supply energy for Russia's lunar space programme and a joint research station with China.
- Roscosmos, Russia's state space corporation, plans to build the lunar power plant by 2036 and has contracted the Lavochkin Association.
- The plant is intended to power lunar rovers, an observatory, and the infrastructure of the joint Russian-Chinese International Lunar Research Station.
- The involvement of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom and the Kurchatov Institute indicates the plant's nuclear nature, despite Roscosmos not explicitly stating it.