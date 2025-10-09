Russian missiles downed Azerbaijan Airlines plane, Putin confirms
- Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted his country's air defences were responsible for shooting down an Azerbaijan Airlines plane on Christmas Day.
- The incident, which killed 38 people, occurred when missiles targeting a Ukrainian drone exploded near the plane as it prepared to land in Grozny.
- Putin made the admission during a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, where both were attending a summit of former Soviet nations.
- He pledged to punish those responsible, provide compensation, and ensure a legal assessment of the incident.
- President Aliyev criticised Moscow for previously attempting to "hush up" the crash, which Azerbaijan had earlier attributed to "external interference".