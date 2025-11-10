Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov seen for first time since ‘rift with Putin’

Moment 11-year-old girl bravely confronts Putin after uncle injured in war
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated his readiness to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss mending bilateral ties and the war in Ukraine.
  • Lavrov's announcement followed reports of a potential rift with President Vladimir Putin and the postponement of a planned summit between Russian and American leaders.
  • He reiterated that peace in Ukraine would require 'taking Russian interests into account', signalling Moscow's unwavering demands.
  • Meanwhile, Russia launched hundreds of drones and missiles targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure between Friday and Saturday, resulting in at least seven fatalities.
  • Ukraine's state-owned energy company Tsentrenergo confirmed these attacks, among the largest since 2022, forced the cessation of operations at its facilities in the Kyiv and Kharkiv regions.
