Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov seen for first time since ‘rift with Putin’
- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated his readiness to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss mending bilateral ties and the war in Ukraine.
- Lavrov's announcement followed reports of a potential rift with President Vladimir Putin and the postponement of a planned summit between Russian and American leaders.
- He reiterated that peace in Ukraine would require 'taking Russian interests into account', signalling Moscow's unwavering demands.
- Meanwhile, Russia launched hundreds of drones and missiles targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure between Friday and Saturday, resulting in at least seven fatalities.
- Ukraine's state-owned energy company Tsentrenergo confirmed these attacks, among the largest since 2022, forced the cessation of operations at its facilities in the Kyiv and Kharkiv regions.