Deadly ‘snow apocalypse’ hits part of Russia as region buried
- Russia's far-east region of Kamchatka is recovering after experiencing a "snow apocalypse" last week.
- A powerful cyclone caused record snowfalls, with snow depths reaching three metres or more, accompanied by strong winds.
- The extreme weather led to the ground floors of apartment buildings and private estates being completely snowed in.
- Footage from Monday showed residents actively shovelling snow as traffic began to resume on the affected roads.
- At least two people have died as a result of snow falling from roofs during the severe weather event.