Deadly ‘snow apocalypse’ hits part of Russia as region buried

Russia reeling from 'snow apocalypse' as record snowfall buries towns
  • Russia's far-east region of Kamchatka is recovering after experiencing a "snow apocalypse" last week.
  • A powerful cyclone caused record snowfalls, with snow depths reaching three metres or more, accompanied by strong winds.
  • The extreme weather led to the ground floors of apartment buildings and private estates being completely snowed in.
  • Footage from Monday showed residents actively shovelling snow as traffic began to resume on the affected roads.
  • At least two people have died as a result of snow falling from roofs during the severe weather event.
