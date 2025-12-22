Nato believes Russia developing new ‘zone-effect’ weapon to hit Musk’s Starlink
- Intelligence from two Nato nations indicates Russia is reportedly developing a new 'zone-effect' anti-satellite weapon.
- The weapon is designed to target Elon Musk’s Starlink constellation by flooding its orbits with hundreds of thousands of high-density pellets.
- The alleged objective is to curb Western space superiority, which has played a crucial role in aiding Ukraine on the battlefield.
- Analysts express scepticism, warning that such a weapon could cause uncontrollable chaos in space, affecting Russia's own systems and other nations.
- Despite the significant risks of collateral damage and difficulty in attributing an attack, the system is believed to be in active development.