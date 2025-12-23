Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Boy, 4, among three killed by barrage of Russian airstrikes in Ukraine

Zelensky says Ukraine needs ceasefire before elections can go ahead
  • Russia launched a major overnight attack on Ukraine, firing over 650 drones and 30 missiles across 13 regions.
  • At least three people were killed in the strikes, including a four-year-old boy and a 76-year-old woman, with three others injured.
  • The attacks specifically targeted energy infrastructure, particularly in Ukraine’s western regions.
  • President Volodymyr Zelensky stated the strike sends a clear signal about Russia's priorities amidst peace negotiations and urged Western partners to increase pressure on Moscow.
  • Poland scrambled aircraft as a preventive measure to secure its airspace during the extensive Russian assault.
