Boy, 4, among three killed by barrage of Russian airstrikes in Ukraine
- Russia launched a major overnight attack on Ukraine, firing over 650 drones and 30 missiles across 13 regions.
- At least three people were killed in the strikes, including a four-year-old boy and a 76-year-old woman, with three others injured.
- The attacks specifically targeted energy infrastructure, particularly in Ukraine’s western regions.
- President Volodymyr Zelensky stated the strike sends a clear signal about Russia's priorities amidst peace negotiations and urged Western partners to increase pressure on Moscow.
- Poland scrambled aircraft as a preventive measure to secure its airspace during the extensive Russian assault.