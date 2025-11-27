Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russian victory over Ukraine ‘not inevitable’ as reality on battlefield emerges

Zelensky confirms Trump talks and claims Ukraine will not be an obstacle to peace
  • New data analysed by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggests a Russian victory in Ukraine is "not inevitable".
  • The ISW report indicates that Russian forces are not rapidly seizing Donetsk Oblast, contrary to Russian claims, and a swift takeover is not imminent.
  • Donald Trump's son defended envoy Steve Witkoff after leaked conversations showed him appearing to coach Russian officials on how to handle the US president.
  • The Kremlin criticised the leak of Witkoff's call, calling it "unacceptable" and an attempt to hinder peace talks.
  • Donald Trump Jr. described Witkoff's methods as "classic negotiation techniques" and suggested critics want Ukraine peace deals to fail.
