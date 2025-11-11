Suspected pieces of Russian drone found in Romania
- The Romanian Ministry of Defence confirmed the discovery of suspected drone fragments deep within its southeastern border region on Tuesday.
- This finding followed a night of intense Russian strikes on Ukrainian Danube River ports, with Romanian radars detecting drone groups near its airspace.
- Military teams recovered possible drone fragments approximately five kilometres inside Romania's border with Ukraine, after adverse weather prevented fighter jet deployment.
- Breaches of Romania's airspace by drones have become increasingly frequent, with collected samples from the sites similar to those used by the Russian army.
- Romania and Poland are now deploying a new weapons system to defend against Russian drones, addressing recent incursions into NATO airspace.