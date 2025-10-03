Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russia targets critical Ukraine energy sites in overnight attacks

Putin warns supplies of US long-range missiles to Ukraine will badly hurt ties
  • Russia launched its largest attack of the war on Ukraine's critical natural gas facilities in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions, deploying 35 missiles and 60 drones.
  • Ukrainian officials stated the attack had no military purpose, aiming instead to disrupt the heating season and deprive Ukrainians of warmth during winter.
  • The escalation in Ukraine coincided with heightened European concerns over alleged Russian hybrid activities in NATO territory, including drone incursions and naval disruptions.
  • Danish intelligence reported Russian warships sailing on collision courses, aiming weapons, and jamming GPS signals in the Baltic Sea, alongside drone sightings over Danish military sites and airports.
  • Polish media indicated a suspect was detained, allegedly recruited by Russia's GRU, for orchestrating drone strikes in Poland, Germany, and Lithuania, highlighting growing Western concerns about hybrid threats.
