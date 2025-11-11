Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ukrainian-British plot to ‘steal jet armed with hypersonic missile’ has been foiled, claims Russia

Reuters
  • Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced it had foiled a plot by Ukrainian and British intelligence services.
  • The alleged scheme involved recruiting Russian pilots with an offer of $3 million and citizenship to steal a MiG-31 jet armed with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile.
  • The stolen aircraft was reportedly intended to be flown towards a NATO air base in Constanta, Romania, where it could have been shot down.
  • Russian state television broadcast messages and recordings purportedly showing an individual working for Ukrainian and British intelligence making the offer.
  • Reuters reported that it was unable to independently verify the FSB's account of the foiled plot.
