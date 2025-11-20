The dishonest tactic Russian soldiers use to trick Ukrainians during battle
- Russian forces are reportedly disguising themselves as civilians in the eastern Ukrainian town of Pokrovsk, a tactic considered perfidy and a war crime under international law.
- The commander of Ukraine's 68th Jaeger Brigade, codenamed "Liutyi", stated that Russian troops are acting as "sabotage and reconnaissance" groups to confuse defensive units.
- Russian forces exploit adverse weather conditions, such as rain or fog, to move through the city undetected by Ukrainian drones.
- They avoid deploying heavy military equipment into Pokrovsk due to intense Ukrainian fire, with a Russian tank recently struck by the 68th Brigade.
- Ukrainian logistics are complicated by a 15-kilometre "killzone" established by Russian troops around Pokrovsk, forcing Ukrainian soldiers to travel on foot.