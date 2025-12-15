Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Peace talks between Zelensky and Trump envoy end after five hours

Zelensky says he has discussed security guarantees with US
  • Peace talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff concluded after five hours in Berlin.
  • The negotiations, which also involved German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, are scheduled to resume on Monday morning.
  • Zelensky's adviser, Dmytro Lytvyn, confirmed the talks ended for the day and that Zelensky would comment once they are fully completed.
  • Hours before the talks, President Zelensky indicated a willingness to abandon Ukraine's ambition to join Nato as a 'compromise' for a peace deal, provided separate security guarantees are established.
  • Separately, Ukraine's navy accused Russia of deliberately attacking a civilian Turkish vessel carrying sunflower oil with a drone on Saturday.
