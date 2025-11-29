Watch Russian ‘shadow fleet’ vessels burst into flames after Ukrainian attack
- Ukraine reportedly deployed its domestically produced Sea Baby naval drones to target two Russian oil tankers, Kairos and Virat, in the Black Sea.
- An anonymous Ukrainian security services official confirmed the strikes, which occurred off Turkey's Black Sea coast, stating the vessels were part of Russia's 'shadow fleet' used to circumvent international sanctions.
- The targeted tankers, both under Western sanctions, were disabled by the drones, preventing the transport of oil worth almost $70 million and aiming to curtail Russia's financial capabilities.
- Turkish authorities initiated rescue operations, confirming all crew members were safe, and the captain of the Virat tanker issued a distress call reporting a 'drone attack'.
- The incidents highlight Ukraine's ongoing efforts to conduct successful naval strikes against Russian shipping, particularly using explosives-packed marine drones.