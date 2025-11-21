Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russian airports closed as Ukraine launches drone attack on eve of Trump peace talks

US has power to make Russia serious about ending Ukraine war, Zelensky says
  • Ukrainian drone attacks led to the suspension of operations at at least eight Russian airports overnight.
  • Russia's defence ministry reported intercepting 33 Ukrainian drones over five Russian regions, Crimea, and the Black Sea.
  • The attacks followed Volodymyr Zelensky's statement expressing readiness for 'honest' work with Washington on a plan to end the war.
  • Zelensky confirmed that Ukrainian and US teams would collaborate on elements of the 28-point peace plan, after meeting US army secretary Daniel Driscoll.
  • Zelensky's office indicated he expects to discuss diplomatic opportunities and key peace points with Trump in the coming days.
