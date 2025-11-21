Russian airports closed as Ukraine launches drone attack on eve of Trump peace talks
- Ukrainian drone attacks led to the suspension of operations at at least eight Russian airports overnight.
- Russia's defence ministry reported intercepting 33 Ukrainian drones over five Russian regions, Crimea, and the Black Sea.
- The attacks followed Volodymyr Zelensky's statement expressing readiness for 'honest' work with Washington on a plan to end the war.
- Zelensky confirmed that Ukrainian and US teams would collaborate on elements of the 28-point peace plan, after meeting US army secretary Daniel Driscoll.
- Zelensky's office indicated he expects to discuss diplomatic opportunities and key peace points with Trump in the coming days.