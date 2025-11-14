Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Russian drone blasted out of the sky by Ukrainian helicopter gunner

Ukrainian helicopter gunner blasts Russian drone out of the sky with minigun
  • Dramatic footage captures a Ukrainian helicopter gunner shooting down a Russian drone mid-air.
  • A US-made M134 minigun, firing at 6,000 rounds per minute, was used to destroy the $20,000 drone.
  • The downed drone was identified as a Geran-2 'kamikaze' model, a Russian clone of the Iranian Shahed 136.
  • Russia's use of such drones has surged, with attacks increasing by 300% compared to last year.
  • Using cheap minigun rounds is a cost-effective method of downing drones, contrasting with more expensive surface-to-air missiles.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in