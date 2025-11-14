Russian drone blasted out of the sky by Ukrainian helicopter gunner
- Dramatic footage captures a Ukrainian helicopter gunner shooting down a Russian drone mid-air.
- A US-made M134 minigun, firing at 6,000 rounds per minute, was used to destroy the $20,000 drone.
- The downed drone was identified as a Geran-2 'kamikaze' model, a Russian clone of the Iranian Shahed 136.
- Russia's use of such drones has surged, with attacks increasing by 300% compared to last year.
- Using cheap minigun rounds is a cost-effective method of downing drones, contrasting with more expensive surface-to-air missiles.