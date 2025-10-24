Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russia makes ‘blatant breach’ of airspace as Nato scrambles jets

Spanish Eurofighter Typhoon jets were scrambled [stock image] (The Associated Press)
  • Russian military aircraft, an Su-30 fighter jet and an Il-78 refuelling tanker, violated Lithuanian airspace for approximately 18 seconds on Thursday.
  • Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda condemned the incident as a "blatant breach of international law and territorial integrity" and summoned Russia's top diplomat to issue a formal protest.
  • NATO's Baltic Air Police scrambled Spanish Eurofighter Typhoon jets in response, demonstrating the Alliance's readiness to secure its airspace.
  • Russia's defence ministry denied the incident, stating that none of its jets training in the Kaliningrad region violated any country's territory.
  • This incursion follows a series of alleged Russian airspace violations in other NATO member states, including Estonia, Poland, Romania and Denmark.
