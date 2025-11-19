Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Russian missile attack on Ukraine leaves 10 dead and many more injured

US medic on Ukraine’s frontline says Nato not ready for war with Russia
  • A large Russian drone and missile barrage killed 10 people and injured dozens across Ukraine overnight.
  • The attacks included strikes on two nine-storey apartment blocks in Ternopil, western Ukraine, injuring at least 37 people, including 12 children.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss a peace settlement and diplomatic pressure on Russia.
  • Zelenskyy alluded to new American sanctions on Russia's oil industry, which are set to take effect on Friday.
  • Russia claimed Ukraine fired four ATACMS missiles at Voronezh, which were intercepted, causing damage to an orphanage and a gerontology centre without casualties.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in