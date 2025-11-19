Russian missile attack on Ukraine leaves 10 dead and many more injured
- A large Russian drone and missile barrage killed 10 people and injured dozens across Ukraine overnight.
- The attacks included strikes on two nine-storey apartment blocks in Ternopil, western Ukraine, injuring at least 37 people, including 12 children.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss a peace settlement and diplomatic pressure on Russia.
- Zelenskyy alluded to new American sanctions on Russia's oil industry, which are set to take effect on Friday.
- Russia claimed Ukraine fired four ATACMS missiles at Voronezh, which were intercepted, causing damage to an orphanage and a gerontology centre without casualties.