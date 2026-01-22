Russian ‘shadow tanker’ intercepted by French navy
- The French navy has intercepted a Russian 'shadow fleet' oil tanker in the Mediterranean Sea.
- French President Emmanuel Macron announced the operation, stating it was conducted with the support of several allies.
- The intercepted vessel was reportedly subject to international sanctions and suspected of operating under a false flag.
- Macron affirmed France's determination to uphold international law and ensure the effective enforcement of sanctions.
- He highlighted that the activities of the 'shadow fleet' contribute to financing Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.