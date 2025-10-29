Russian spy plane intercepted by Polish jets over Baltic Sea
- Polish aircraft intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea, which was operating without a flight plan and with its transponder off.
- The Russian jet did not violate Polish airspace during the interception.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Russian forces have gained a foothold in the strategic eastern town of Pokrovsk.
- Zelensky stated that Russia has committed a significant number of troops to Pokrovsk, outnumbering Ukrainian forces eight to one, but has not yet achieved its objectives.
- Moscow experienced its third consecutive night of Ukrainian drone attacks.