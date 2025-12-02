‘Kamikaze drone’ attack on Russian tanker off coast of Turkey
- A Russian-flagged tanker, MIDVOLGA-2, carrying sunflower oil, was reportedly attacked 80 miles off the Turkish coast, with all 13 crew members confirmed unharmed.
- The vessel did not request assistance and proceeded towards Turkey's Sinop port, with broadcaster NTV suggesting the incident involved a kamikaze drone.
- Turkey's maritime authority confirmed the attack and stated that "necessary messages" were conveyed to relevant parties, including Ukrainian authorities.
- Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared that attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea are unacceptable, issuing a warning to "all related sides".
- Erdogan's statement followed a meeting with Pope Leo XIV, who stressed Turkey's important role in seeking a ceasefire in ongoing conflicts, as Turkey maintains ties with both Ukraine and Russia.