The ‘long-lost’ story behind famous mosaic that was buried for centuries

Panel three of the Ketton mosaic deptics King Priam loading a set of scales to match the weight of his son Hector
Panel three of the Ketton mosaic deptics King Priam loading a set of scales to match the weight of his son Hector (ULAS)
  • Archaeologists have revealed the "long-lost" story behind the famous Ketton mosaic, which was unearthed in Rutland in 2020.
  • Initially thought to depict scenes from Homer's Iliad, a new study by University of Leicester archaeologists suggests it illustrates a version of the Trojan War by the Greek playwright Aeschylus.
  • The mosaic features three dramatic panels depicting the duel between Achilles and Hector, the dragging of Hector's body, and King Priam ransoming Hector's body.
  • These panels formed the extravagant dining room floor of a Roman villa, dating from the third or fourth century AD.
  • The research highlights how Roman Britons were influenced by Mediterranean design, suggesting a more culturally integrated and cosmopolitan Roman world than previously imagined.
