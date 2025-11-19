Olympian Ryan Wedding’s ‘enablers’ targeted by DOJ amid hunt for ‘notorious’ criminal
- The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has sanctioned Ryan James Wedding, a former Olympic snowboarder and one of the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, alongside nine individuals and nine entities linked to his criminal network.
- Wedding is accused of directing drug trafficking, murder, and other serious criminal activities from Mexico, including trafficking multi-ton quantities of cocaine and ordering dozens of murders globally.
- The sanctions aim to cut Wedding and his associates off from the U.S. financial system, with Under Secretary John K. Hurley stating the goal is to prevent criminals from profiting from illicit activities.
- Key associates sanctioned include his wife, a former Mexican law enforcement officer, a Canadian attorney, and individuals involved in money laundering through businesses in Canada, Italy, and the UK.
- This action is part of a coordinated effort with the U.S. Attorney's Office, Mexico's financial intelligence unit, and the Department of State, which has increased the reward for Wedding's arrest to up to $15 million.