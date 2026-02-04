Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ryan Routh sentenced to life in prison for trying to kill Trump

Moment suspect is arrested for Florida Trump assassination attempt
  • Ryan Routh has been sentenced to life in prison for attempting to assassinate Donald Trump.
  • Routh was found guilty on five criminal counts, including attempted assassination, after representing himself during the trial.
  • The incident occurred on Sep. 15, 2024, when Secret Service agents discovered Routh concealed in bushes near Trump's golf course with an assault-style rifle.
  • Prosecutors detailed Routh's meticulous planning, which involved tracking Trump's movements, using multiple phones, and lying in wait for nearly 10 hours.
  • This marked the second assassination attempt on Trump within two months, an issue he subsequently used in his campaign.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in