Why Ryanair boss is happy Elon Musk called him an ‘idiot’

Ryanair boss responds to Elon Musk takeover threat
  • Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has welcomed insults from Elon Musk, stating they have boosted the airline's sales.
  • The exchange began after O’Leary dismissed the feasibility of using Musk’s Starlink internet system for Wi-Fi on Ryanair flights.
  • Musk responded by calling O’Leary an “idiot” and “chimp” and mused about buying the airline.
  • O’Leary reported that the “PR spat” has led to a 2-3 per cent increase in Ryanair sales over the past five days.
  • He explained that installing Starlink would incur significant fuel drag costs and that Ryanair believes few passengers would pay for the service.
