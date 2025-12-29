Ryanair flight forced to turn around with passengers injured after mid-air incident
- A Ryanair flight from Birmingham to Tenerife encountered severe turbulence shortly after crossing the Channel on 28 December.
- The Boeing 737 Max, flight FR1121, returned to Birmingham Airport where it was met by emergency services.
- A small number of passengers received medical assistance for injuries sustained during the incident.
- The pilots decided to turn back to Birmingham after the turbulence occurred during cabin service.
- Passengers eventually departed on a replacement aircraft, arriving in Tenerife South over six hours behind schedule.