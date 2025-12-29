Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ryanair flight forced to turn around with passengers injured after mid-air incident

Related: The rail, road, flight and ferry travel chaos to expect this Christmas
  • A Ryanair flight from Birmingham to Tenerife encountered severe turbulence shortly after crossing the Channel on 28 December.
  • The Boeing 737 Max, flight FR1121, returned to Birmingham Airport where it was met by emergency services.
  • A small number of passengers received medical assistance for injuries sustained during the incident.
  • The pilots decided to turn back to Birmingham after the turbulence occurred during cabin service.
  • Passengers eventually departed on a replacement aircraft, arriving in Tenerife South over six hours behind schedule.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in