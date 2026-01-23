Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ryanair boss warns of long delays this summer

Ryanair boss issues summer travel warning
  • Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary says he expects air traffic control (ATC) issues to continue this summer, with increased delays due to staff shortages and potential strikes, particularly in France.
  • O'Leary advocates for fining European ATC providers if they are not fully staffed for morning flights, especially on weekends, to prevent widespread delays.
  • Eurocontrol and IAG, British Airways' parent company, share concerns about impending ATC capacity overload in various European locations, including London.
  • To combat a rise in passenger misbehaviour linked to flight delays, Mr O'Leary reiterated his call for a two-alcoholic-drink limit for passengers at airports.
  • He anticipates airfares may increase by 2-3 per cent this year but expects them not to exceed inflation in 2026, noting oil prices and global trade as key influencing factors.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in