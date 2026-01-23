Ryanair boss warns of long delays this summer
- Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary says he expects air traffic control (ATC) issues to continue this summer, with increased delays due to staff shortages and potential strikes, particularly in France.
- O'Leary advocates for fining European ATC providers if they are not fully staffed for morning flights, especially on weekends, to prevent widespread delays.
- Eurocontrol and IAG, British Airways' parent company, share concerns about impending ATC capacity overload in various European locations, including London.
- To combat a rise in passenger misbehaviour linked to flight delays, Mr O'Leary reiterated his call for a two-alcoholic-drink limit for passengers at airports.
- He anticipates airfares may increase by 2-3 per cent this year but expects them not to exceed inflation in 2026, noting oil prices and global trade as key influencing factors.