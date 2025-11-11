Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Injured train stabbing victim tells Ryanair to ‘grow up’ after he’s refused refund

'Do you want to die?' Huntingdon survivor on coming face-to-face with knife man
  • Stephen Crean, a victim of a mass stabbing on a train, has criticised Ryanair for refusing to refund his flight ticket to Austria.
  • Mr Crean sustained stab wounds to his hand, back, bottom and head during the attack on 1 November, preventing him from travelling on 5 November.
  • Ryanair cited its non-refundable policy, stating that tickets are generally not refunded if the flight operated and the passenger did not travel.
  • Mr Crean described the airline's decision as "sad and childish," urging them to "grow up a bit and do something" given the circumstances.
  • The train attack led to 10 hospitalisations, and Anthony Williams, 32, has since been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder.
