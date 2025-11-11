Injured train stabbing victim tells Ryanair to ‘grow up’ after he’s refused refund
- Stephen Crean, a victim of a mass stabbing on a train, has criticised Ryanair for refusing to refund his flight ticket to Austria.
- Mr Crean sustained stab wounds to his hand, back, bottom and head during the attack on 1 November, preventing him from travelling on 5 November.
- Ryanair cited its non-refundable policy, stating that tickets are generally not refunded if the flight operated and the passenger did not travel.
- Mr Crean described the airline's decision as "sad and childish," urging them to "grow up a bit and do something" given the circumstances.
- The train attack led to 10 hospitalisations, and Anthony Williams, 32, has since been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder.