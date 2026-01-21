Ryanair boss says X is a ‘cesspit’ amid row with Elon Musk
- Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary labelled Elon Musk’s X platform a “cesspit” but confirmed the airline would maintain its presence on it.
- The comments follow Elon Musk's suggestion of buying Ryanair to “restore Ryan as their rightful ruler” amidst a dispute over installing WiFi on Ryanair flights.
- O’Leary stated that while Starlink is a “terrific” system, installing aerials for WiFi would incur a significant fuel drag cost of 100 to 200 million euro.
- Musk had previously called O’Leary an “idiot” for his calculation, prompting O’Leary to launch a seat sale aimed at Musk and other “idiots” on X.
- O’Leary claimed that Musk’s insults have significantly boosted Ryanair bookings, increasing them by 2 or 3 per cent in the last five days.