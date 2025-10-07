Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Latest on Sacramento helicopter crash as three confirmed injured

Emergency personnel surround the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed on eastbound Highway 50 in Sacramento, Calif., Monday
Emergency personnel surround the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed on eastbound Highway 50 in Sacramento, Calif., Monday (AP)
  • A helicopter providing air medical services crashed on Sacramento's Highway 50, critically injuring three crew members.
  • The incident took place shortly after 7pm on the eastbound lanes near Howe Avenue, resulting in the full closure of Eastbound Highway 50 at 59th Street.
  • Upon the arrival of emergency services, one crew member was discovered trapped under the helicopter, with two others found in the roadway.
  • Bystanders assisted the Sacramento Fire Department in lifting the aircraft to free the trapped crew member before additional units reached the scene.
  • The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, and significant highway closures and delays are anticipated in the affected area.
